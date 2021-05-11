Gangster describes H'vale shooting that left one dead and child wounded

Dondolos gang member tells how he wept as he saw 'innocent' man gunned down

An innocent man shot dead and a six-year-old girl wounded — that was the result of an ongoing turf war between two rival gangs in Gqeberha’s northern areas.



Testifying for the state in the city’s high court on Tuesday, a 29-year-old self-confessed member of the Dondolos gang said he had wept as he witnessed the shooting of Lorenzo Nicholas...

