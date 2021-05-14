Murder accused arrested four months after shooting
Four months after suspected gangster Remario de Lange allegedly shot dead a man and wounded a six-year-old girl in Helenvale, he was finally arrested while driving a stolen vehicle.
Testifying in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday, Warrant-Officer Rudy Arends said that on March 23 2020, he and his partner were patrolling in Kamesh, Uitenhage, when they noticed a dark green Mazda bakkie without number plates being driven in the area...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.