Murder accused arrested four months after shooting

Four months after suspected gangster Remario de Lange allegedly shot dead a man and wounded a six-year-old girl in Helenvale, he was finally arrested while driving a stolen vehicle.



Testifying in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday, Warrant-Officer Rudy Arends said that on March 23 2020, he and his partner were patrolling in Kamesh, Uitenhage, when they noticed a dark green Mazda bakkie without number plates being driven in the area...

