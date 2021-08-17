News

Five reactions to over-18s possibly getting Covid-19 vaccines from this week

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor 17 August 2021
The health minister says the vaccine programme will be open to all adults from later this week or next week. File photo.
The health minister says the vaccine programme will be open to all adults from later this week or next week. File photo.
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI

There has been strong reaction from politicians and the public to health minister Dr Joe Phaahla suggesting Covid-19 vaccinations could be open to everyone over the age of 18 before the end of the week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month that those 18 and older would be able to register for the vaccine from September 1.

However, on Monday Phaahla told Radio 702 he was in consultations with the cabinet to bring that deadline forward. 

“If not before the end of this week, at the latest the beginning of next week. Probably before the end of this week we will open for all adults over 18 years,” Phaahla said.

‘IT WILL KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING’

The news was welcomed by many, with Western Cape premier Alan Winde saying he had made a similar proposal to the government.

“Today, at the launch of the Athlone Stadium mass vaccination site, I called for the vaccination of residents in the 18-to-34 age bracket to be brought forward so we can keep the momentum of our vaccination programme going, especially given the increase in supplies available.

“I therefore welcome the announcement by the health minister Dr Joe Phaahla that the national health department aims to extend the vaccine rollout to the 18-plus age group, possibly by the end of this week,” Winde said on Monday.

‘SMALL WIN’

‘SLOW VACCINE ROLLOUT IS COSTING US MORE LIVES’

‘TWO MORE WEEKS OF DISAPPOINTING TURNOUTS’

SUGGESTIONS

subscribe

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read