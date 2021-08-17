Five reactions to over-18s possibly getting Covid-19 vaccines from this week
There has been strong reaction from politicians and the public to health minister Dr Joe Phaahla suggesting Covid-19 vaccinations could be open to everyone over the age of 18 before the end of the week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month that those 18 and older would be able to register for the vaccine from September 1.
However, on Monday Phaahla told Radio 702 he was in consultations with the cabinet to bring that deadline forward.
“If not before the end of this week, at the latest the beginning of next week. Probably before the end of this week we will open for all adults over 18 years,” Phaahla said.
‘IT WILL KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING’
The news was welcomed by many, with Western Cape premier Alan Winde saying he had made a similar proposal to the government.
“Today, at the launch of the Athlone Stadium mass vaccination site, I called for the vaccination of residents in the 18-to-34 age bracket to be brought forward so we can keep the momentum of our vaccination programme going, especially given the increase in supplies available.
“I therefore welcome the announcement by the health minister Dr Joe Phaahla that the national health department aims to extend the vaccine rollout to the 18-plus age group, possibly by the end of this week,” Winde said on Monday.
‘SMALL WIN’
Vaccine rollout to open for 18+ by end of the week or early next week. Small wins🥳🥳— Mandz✨ (@MandyMthimkhulu) August 16, 2021
‘SLOW VACCINE ROLLOUT IS COSTING US MORE LIVES’
Every day when I login to my Facebook, there’s atleast 3 posts about young parents who have passed on due to covid, whose children are now left as orphans.— Mama MC ❤️ (@LeratoMannya) August 15, 2021
South Africa’s slow vaccine rollout is costing us more lives.
Open vaccinations for 18+. We want to live.
‘TWO MORE WEEKS OF DISAPPOINTING TURNOUTS’
Government has to announce immediate opening of EVDS this week for 18-34 year olds otherwise it will be another 2 weeks of disappointing turnout at the vaccine sites— Ndoni (@Ndoni_M) August 15, 2021
SUGGESTIONS
1. Open up to 18-34 cohort— Nazli Hamilton (@NazliHamilton) August 16, 2021
2. Remove the word appointment from any comms and just do walk-ins
3. Mass SMS reminder with a link to vaccination sites (link to an updated portal that works)
4. Use the SABC to do vaccine education https://t.co/3pDsKQEo4E