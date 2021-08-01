Covid-19 immunisation certificate needed for grade 1 admission in Gauteng, says Lesufi

Parents will also be required to submit documents containing their personal information to the school they have applied to within seven days of their application. Lesufi said they required parents to identify five schools they wanted their children to go to.

He also announced that an education department team reporting to him twice a week were working on a plan to “re-engineer” schools in Gauteng.

“There will be a change of schools in Gauteng. We can't keep these apartheid patterns forever, we must break them,” he said.

“To break them, it means we must change the landscape of how the schools are. This thing of majority wanting fewer schools, and fewer schools being overburdened and majority of schools not being overburdened, we can't allow that,” said Lesufi.

He said they were piloting a school ranking system where schools would be given a 5-star rating similar to hotels.

"[This is] because there are good schools that are doing exceptionally well in the townships. I mean we've got one school in Diepsloot, they've given us 100% matric pass, but parents don't even want to look at that school just because it's in the township. I think we must change that mentality as well. And that school is performing much better than a school in Fourways,” he said.

“But besides that we are building beautiful schools in the townships, schools that have everything.”

Lesufi said once they have their plan in place the education department would engage in a consultative process about what the changes would look like.

TimesLIVE