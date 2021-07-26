Police response to looting was ‘lazy’ and influenced by class: Phumzile Van Damme

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the latest to weigh in on the response by the police to the unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month, saying it was “lazy” and influenced by class.

In a lengthy social media post at the weekend, Van Damme shared her thoughts on how race and class allegedly influenced their response to the looting, destruction of property and deaths.

Van Damme said the events will go down in history as the July 2021 insurrection

“The looting and violence was mostly concentrated in townships and spilled into areas surrounding those. The police response was lazy. I have racked my mind whether this was sheer [incompetence] or a subconscious bias was at play. I reached the conclusion, yes,” said Van Damme.

She said had the violence and looting taken place in suburbs and malls like Sandton City, the response by police would have been different.

“The police would have been far more decisive. Shoot to kill would have been activated. Social class.

“It was in townships, poor black people destroying other black people’s businesses. We would assume in a majority black country this would mean black people do not carry social and racial bias. This is not true. The police service was sort of ‘meh’, as we saw in the video when two people ran off,” she said.