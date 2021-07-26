Jabs prioritised for 50+ age group, younger patients pushed down the line

The Eastern Cape Health Department has prioritised Covid-19 jabs for the age group 50 and higher, and asked younger patients to be patient as they are bumped down the waiting list.

This, the department says is as a result of the overwhelming response from the younger age group, 35 to 49 years, resulting in them having to backtrack on their initial plan.

The department announced on Monday the younger age group can resume vaccinations from August 2.

“When government announced that people aged between 35 and 49 would be vaccinated from August 1, a decision was taken to inoculate them ahead of schedule because of an abundance of vaccines.

“However, because of the overwhelming response from this economically active group, a decision has had to be made to continue with their vaccination from August,” department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said.

He said more vaccines are expected next week, and will focus largely on the younger age group, but for now people aged 50 and up will be prioritised with the doses currently available.

“To avoid the disappointment of people being turned away at vaccination sites because of a possible shortage of vaccine, people aged between 35 and 49 should wait for the official opening of their vaccination next week.”

He urged the rest of the adult population to register when their turn comes in September as they aim to achieve at least 45m and herd immunity, in the Eastern Cape.

