Bloemendal man arrested for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition
Gqeberha police arrested a 28-year-old man from Bloemendal for possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 11.10pm, anti-gang unit members were patrolling when they noticed two men standing in the front yard of a house in Didloft Street, Bloemendal.
As the police vehicle stopped one of the men started running.
“He was apprehended and, on searching him, a revolver with the serial number filed off was found in his possession,” Naidu said.
She said the suspect was expected to appear in court soon.
