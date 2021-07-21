Ramaphosa meets business sector to discuss security, rebuilding economy

In rebuilding SA after the devastating riots, President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the business sector that he will prioritise restoring and maintaining stability, securing essential supplies, providing relief and accelerating inclusive recovery.

“There is virtually no part of the economy that has not been affected by the violence, and there is probably no part of the country that will not feel the effects in some form or another because of the way our supply chains work,” said Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening.

The president was speaking to 90 CEOs and business leaders who have been affected by last week’s civil unrest, largely in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

He said the affect the disruption, destruction and looting should not be understated as KZN and Gauteng account for 50% of the GDP and are home to 45% of all SA’s citizens.