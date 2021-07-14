Health department skirts around TB hospital cracks
The walls in one section of the Orsmond TB Hospital in Kariega are cracked because clay soil was used to build them.
This was the response of Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo after DA MPL Jane Cowley found the facility was in an appalling state...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.