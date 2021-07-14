No need to panic-buy petrol after closure of refinery, there are other suppliers: AA

Motorists should not panic-buy as there is no official confirmation that there is a fuel shortage.

This is the word from the Automobile Association (AA) on Tuesday after the country's largest crude-oil refinery, Sapref, shut down operations on Monday amid the ongoing violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

The refinery is owned by Shell and BP, and is a key supplier of fuel for SA.

Shell and BP were not immediately available to comment on what impact the closure of the refinery would have on supply to petrol stations.

However, Engen said it was closely monitoring the social unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and had put in place safeguards to protect its people, customers and infrastructure.

“We are consistently assessing our supply capabilities to ensure a safe and secure supply of our core petroleum products to the market.

“The safety and security of our workforce remains our overwhelming priority and we will ensure all measures are taken to ensure the safety of our people,” Engen external communications manager Gavin Smith said.