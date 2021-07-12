News

News of MaKhumalo’s death is ‘devoid of truth’ — Jacob Zuma Foundation

Yasantha Naidoo Durban bureau chief 12 July 2021
Speculation was rife on Monday that Sizakele 'MaKhumalo' Khumalo, Jacob Zuma's first wife, had died.
Image: Gallo Images / Business Day / Trevor Samson

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has quashed speculation that Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma has died. 

This comes after unconfirmed reports surfaced on television attributed to former statistician-general Pali Lehohla that the former president’s first wife died on Monday. 

The broadcast channel said the reports were unconfirmed. 

The speculation comes amid widespread anarchy, civil unrest and looting throughout KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as part of a campaign to free the former president. 

TimesLIVE

