Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels drop to combined 10.33%

Dams supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay have a combined 29,099 megalitres (Ml) of water available as of Monday.

This is just over 10% of their 281,571Ml capacity.

This is according to the latest statistics updated on Monday.

Kouga, the largest dam supplying water to the Bay, is at 4.08% (5,132Ml) of its 125,910Ml capacity.

Churchill Dam sat at 14.86% of its 35,240Ml capacity while Impofu had 14,3% of 105,757Ml and Groendal 23.92% of 11,638Ml.

Bay dam levels have dropped from 10.44% last week Tuesday to 10.33%.

Residents are encouraged to save water and report leaks on 080-0205-050.

For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.

HeraldLIVE