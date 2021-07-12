220 Covid-19 deaths and 11,182 cases recorded in SA in 24 hours
SA recorded 220 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the recorded death toll to date to 64,509.
In the same period, according to figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), there were 11,182 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA. This means that there have been 2,206,781 infections recorded to date.
According to the NICD, Gauteng again accounted for the majority of the new cases, with 50% (5,614 infections) recorded there. The Western Cape (1,225 cases), Limpopo (1,054 cases) and KwaZulu-Natal (1,026) all breached the 1,000 mark for new infections.
There were also 571 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 16,505 people are being treated in the country's public or private facilities.
TimesLIVE