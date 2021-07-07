Balance must be struck between accounting to parliament and jeopardising investigations: Batohi

When law enforcement agencies account in parliament, it should not be done in a manner that jeopardises sensitive investigations.

This was the concern expressed on Tuesday by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi during a standing committee on accounts portfolio (Scopa) sitting in parliament.

Batohi’s office, together with the national police and Special Investigating Unit (SIU), jointly updated the committee on several investigations the SIU had referred to the NPA for further action.

The committee was expected to receive an update on the controversial R150m Digital Vibes investigation, but Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa told MPs he had received a letter from the SIU’s advocate Andy Mothibi requesting to postpone the matter.

Reading Mothibi’s letter, Hlengwa said the SIU handed its report to the presidency on June 30. “The SIU submitted further documentation related to the report on July 2. In view of the presidency considering the report, the SIU respectfully requests Scopa to reschedule the requested update by the SIU on the investigation involving Digital Vibes.”