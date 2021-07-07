Peugeot unveils new 9X8 Le Mans hypercar challenger

Peugeot Sport on Tuesday pulled the covers off its radical new 9X8: a sleek and futuristic racing car that will take the fight to Ferrari, Porsche, Audi and Toyota in the ultra-competitive World Endurance Championship (WEC) that includes the celebrated 24-Hours of Le Mans. Set to debut in 2022, the new Peugeot 9X8 is a curious looking creation that unlike most racing cars on the planet right now makes do without a rear wing.

“The absence of a rear wing on the Peugeot 9X8 is a major innovative step,” says upbeat Stellantis Motorsport director Jean-Marc Finot.

“We have achieved a degree of aerodynamic efficiency that allows us to do away with this feature. Don’t ask how, though! We have every intention of keeping that a secret as long as we possibly can.”