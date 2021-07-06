Ex-Nelson Mandela Bay water polo coach Dean Carelse jailed

Australian police allege he used Instagram to ‘groom’ children

Former Nelson Mandela Bay teacher and water polo coach Dean Carelseallegedly created an Instagram account under the alias “Taylor Brooke” and then used it to chat to and groom children.



This new information, which came to light on Friday, has put Carelse behind bars in Queensland after his bail was revoked by an Australian court the next day. ..