Journalists 'beaten and detained' in Eswatini while covering protests

Two journalists for Johannesburg-based non-profit publication New Frame were “detained, assaulted and tortured” while covering pro-democracy protests in Eswatini, the title said on Monday.

It said that the country's security forces were responsible for the actions against reporters Magnificent Mndebele and Cebelihle Mbuyisa, who were focusing particularly on allegations of “state murder of citizens”.

In a statement on its Facebook page, New Frame said the pair were repeatedly stopped at roadblocks, threatened and forced to delete material from their phones and camera.

“On Thursday July 1, Mbuyisa received a WhatsApp message, explicitly presented as a warning, from a person known to be close to the royal family, who said that he should “not make any movements”.

“Shortly after 9am on Sunday, the two were stopped by soldiers on the MR3 highway near the town of Matsapha while returning from the funeral of Vincent Bhembe in Ngculwini. Bhembe was allegedly shot by security forces on June 30 and died in hospital the following day.