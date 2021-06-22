Robbery of Centurion couple was watched live on online game streaming channel

She had been in the middle of an online game which was being streamed live. She was with her boyfriend Mario Engelbrecht when they were suddenly yanked from their chairs and ordered to the ground.

“I saw out the corner of my eye my boyfriend going to the ground. I also felt something tugging on my headphones. Usually it would be my son, wanting to tell me something so I stop my game to assist him. I thought it was him but this tug was harsh. My hair was being pulled.

“I turned and saw my boyfriend going to the ground and I was staring into a gun pointed in my direction. There were three men and one asked me to get on the ground and be calm.

“We asked them if we could get our boys because they are in the house and they replied: ‘We know’. [They] knew they were in the house before they came to us,” said Lewis.

The children, aged nine and 12, were brought from their rooms to the same room where their mother and her boyfriend were tied up with their shoelaces, the wires of their headphones and heater cables. Engelbrecht’s head was covered with a black cloth. The children were also tied up.

On the computer screen where Lewis’s game had been livestreaming, the number of viewers grew from four to 48 as concerned gamers wondered where this robbery was unfolding.