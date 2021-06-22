Are you 40 and over? Acting health minister wants you to soon register for the Covid-19 vaccine

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says the government is looking at opening the Covid-19 vaccine registration portal for people aged 40 years and older.

Kubayi-Ngubane said she had received requests from scores of people worried about the increasing number of Covid-19 infections.

She told 702 on Monday that the government was considering the requests and changes would be announced by the end of the week.

“I have received a request to say we need to consider opening the 40 plus, specifically because they are active, they move and all those things — we are looking at that,” she said.

Kubayi-Ngubane said opening up the registration portal will save the country's economy.

“We would like to see the 40-plus registration open in the coming weeks so we can start making sure we vaccinate the people that are active and moving so we can save our economy as well,” she said.