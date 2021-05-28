Bail postponed for Eastern Cape mom accused of pimping daughter, aged 13, with Down syndrome

An Eastern Cape mother accused of pimping her daughter and two foreign nationals, who were her alleged customers, will spend at least 10 days behind bars after their bail application bid at Keiskamahoek magistrate’s court on Friday was postponed to June 7.

The 42-year-old mother with Bangladesh nationals aged 34 and 37, were arrested by the East London based Hawks serious organised Crime Investigation team and Qonce (formerly King William's Town) K9 unit on Wednesday on charges of human trafficking, rape of minors and contravention of the immigration act.

The mother of a 13-year-old girl suffering from Down syndrome is accused of selling her daughter, as well as another 15-year old girl to the two suspects, who are shop owners in Keiskamahoek, for sexual exploitation from February 2019 to March 2021.