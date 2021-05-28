Bail postponed for Eastern Cape mom accused of pimping daughter, aged 13, with Down syndrome
An Eastern Cape mother accused of pimping her daughter and two foreign nationals, who were her alleged customers, will spend at least 10 days behind bars after their bail application bid at Keiskamahoek magistrate’s court on Friday was postponed to June 7.
The 42-year-old mother with Bangladesh nationals aged 34 and 37, were arrested by the East London based Hawks serious organised Crime Investigation team and Qonce (formerly King William's Town) K9 unit on Wednesday on charges of human trafficking, rape of minors and contravention of the immigration act.
The mother of a 13-year-old girl suffering from Down syndrome is accused of selling her daughter, as well as another 15-year old girl to the two suspects, who are shop owners in Keiskamahoek, for sexual exploitation from February 2019 to March 2021.
Magistrate Zwelethu Ngetu postponed the matter in order to allow the accused to secure legal defence.
Prosecutor Thembela Sithela indicated the state would oppose bail.
“It also includes human trafficking your worship and sexual intercourse with children,” Sithela told Ngetu.
She said the trio's legal representative had phoned her from East London to request that the matter may be posted to the first of June 1.
One of the male accused requested a Bengali interpreter for their formal bail bid.
Ngetu went on to explain the charges they faced, and he warned them about the seriousness of the charges against them.
“You can conduct your own defence but due to the seriousness of this offences I would not recommend that you conduct your own defence. Looking at the seriousness of these offences,” said Ngetu.
Since their attorney had failed to appear, the trio elected to seek legal assistance from the court's legal aid attorney.
Ngetu then allowed the state and the defence to agree on a suitable date for the formal bail application and both parties opted for June 7 in order for investigating officer to be available for the proceedings.
DispatchLIVE
