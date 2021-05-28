The Springbok Women will take on France in the opening match of the 2022 Rugby World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland‚ New Zealand, on October 8‚ 2022.

“It’s really positive for us to play in the opening game on a day when all eyes will be on New Zealand‚” said SA Rugby’s High Performance Manager for Women’s rugby Lynne Cantwell.

“The tournament has a format‚ which is more in line with the men and with all games taking place on weekends‚ which will encourage attendance and viewership and hopefully sponsorship in the long term.”

The second match for the Springbok Women will be against tournament debutants Fiji at Waitakere Stadium on October 16‚ 2022 and they round off the pool stages against England in Whangārei on October 23.

“It’s exciting to be involved in the opening game of the tournament against France‚ then we face Fiji‚ a match we really want to do well in‚ followed by a tough match against England‚” said Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer.