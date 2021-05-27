Nelson Mandela Bay taxi protests: now health services are affected
Patients and healthcare workers at the Motherwell NU8 Clinic were removed from the facility with staff forcefully chased out amid the ongoing protest action on Wednesday night.
The group of protesters allegedly stormed the facility late on Wednesday night and intimidated both staff and patients, said provincial Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo...
