Covid-19 'Electronic Vaccination Data System doing what we want it to do,' says health official

The deputy director-general of the health department, Dr Nicholas Crisp, says the Electronic Vaccination Data System [EVDS] is working well, despite reported hiccups in the registration process.

“It is doing what we want it to do, and in our view, it has exceeded expectations,” Crisp told SAFM on Thursday.

“It’s not just the registration and vaccination system, it’s controlling everything to do with the vaccination programme. It is a huge amount of logistics and far more complicated than meets the eye,” he said.

Crisp conceded that there had been challenges with the registration process. These he said were being “tightened”.

He said the department was administering almost 70,000 vaccinations a day.

“As sites are opening, we are able to do more vaccinations. It will take a while for people who registered some time ago before there is a site and a slot in the schedule of one of those sites that is appropriate for that individual.

“We would appeal to people to be patient. We know about you. You are on the register. When there is a site near where you live you will be invited to come for the vaccination,” Crisp said.

Asked about instances where a couple registers on the system at the same time but only one gets an SMS notification, while the other has to wait a while to be notified, Crisp said: “There may be other people registering at the same time.”