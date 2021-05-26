Makhanda protests suspended after MEC leads delegation to city under siege

The service delivery protests in Makhanda will be suspended with immediate effect, it was announced on Wednesday evening.

This decision follows a lengthy meeting between organizers of the three-day shutdown and a top delegation from Bhisho led by Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha.

Earlier in the day protesters, fed up with the poor service delivery from the Makana municipality, had lit fires in various parts of the city and vowed to continue with their blockage of the city and stoppage of businesses, courts, education and services until their issues were addressed by the MEC.

All activity in Makhanda has been at a virtual standstill since Monday when taxi operators began by blocking the vital N2 highway, causing massive freight and travel delays across the province with all transport services being forced to use the R72 coastal route.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE