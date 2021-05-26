Fact-finding probe into drowning of pupil at camp almost complete

The national council of Equal Education said a fact-finding process undertaken by the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) into the tragic drowning of school pupil Avethandwa Nokhangela will be concluded on Friday.

According to the council, the process began within 48 hours of the accident.

“The family let us know this past Sunday ... that they have decided not to provide statements for the fact-finding process, but will participate in the independent investigation,” said the council.

Final interviews were done from May 21 to 23 as part of the fact-finding process.

The 15-year-old grade 10 pupil from Xolani High School in the Eastern Cape drowned last month during an Equal Education leadership camp at a resort outside East London.

The council has appointed an independent panel to review the fact-finding process undertaken by EELC and make findings on the circumstances of the tragedy.