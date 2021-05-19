Alcohol group says restrict access to booze now and avoid a total ban on sales

As a Covid-19 third wave looms, the SA Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa) has urged the government to respond by introducing measures to restrict access to alcohol and advertisement, and avoid a complete ban.

A possible third wave of infections may hit during winter across the whole country, experts have warned.

Saapa said the government should not wait until the health system becomes overburdened before restrictions are introduced.

The organisation issued a proposal to the government which included banning all special offers for reduced price alcoholic beverages and reducing the gathering numbers to 50 for indoors and 100 for outdoors.

The proposal comes after the National Liquor Traders Council last week called on South Africans to keep following Covid-19 rules and regulations to avoid another hard lockdown.

The council urged citizens to “not drop their guard” and emphasised the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and hand sanitising.