Firemen mop up after North End inferno

Fire department personnel were still mopping up in Gqeberha’s North End on Wednesday morning after the ICS Building went up in flames the day before.

Though the firemen worked through the night, some parts of the ICS Building, which covers the whole block between Slater Street and Solomons Row, were still smouldering.

Some residents from the top floor and business staff from the two other floors were also on site looking to see if they could salvage any valuables.

It is not yet clear what caused the inferno but fire brigade senior division head Hendrik McLeod said on Tuesday it had been fuelled by the old car seats on the roof of the building.

McLeod said the fire started at about 1pm and quickly spread through the building, which also houses various businesses, workshops, a church and a creche. Two-thirds of the building was destroyed before most of the flames were brought under control at 5pm.