Ill Motherwell woman ‘Andy’ continues to inspire after death

Gift of the Givers to pay for funeral of desperately ill Motherwell woman who had touched the hearts of many

PREMIUM

In the days leading up to Vuyokazi “Andy” Yoyo’s death, she simply stopped eating.



While she had suffered greatly, in her final moments she felt loved, thanks to the Nelson Mandela Bay residents who had rallied around her...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.