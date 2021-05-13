Drain where toddler drowned still open — seven years later
As a distraught Kariega mother told a Gqeberha court how her 17-month-old daughter had drowned in an open stormwater drain, it emerged that the same drain was still standing open — seven years later.
Little Jos-Lynn Olifant’s parents are now suing the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for nearly R4m in damages...
