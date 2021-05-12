News

Nelson Mandela Bay sick note doctor bust — again

Suspended medic still allegedly signing certificates booking people off from work

By Zamandulo Malonde, Michael Kimberley and Yolanda Palezweni - 12 May 2021

A convicted Nelson Mandela Bay doctor is up to his old tricks — dishing out medical certificates for cash and booking healthy people off work.

For R200 you can even choose your own diagnosis...

