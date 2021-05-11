Mom thrilled to hold separated twins after surgery
An Eastern Cape mother's greatest joy since giving birth to conjoined twin girls is being able to carry one in each arm.
Born joined at the head, the girls were rushed to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, where they were successfully separated...
