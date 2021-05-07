Young Schauderville woman accuses ex-boyfriend of brutally beating her
‘This is not the face of love’
“I loved him, but this is what his love for me looks like.”
Beaten black and blue, with eyes so swollen she can barely see, a young Schauderville woman has opened up about how a former boyfriend allegedly beat her so badly this week, she nearly died...
