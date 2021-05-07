News

Ramaphosa poised to strengthen position, while Magashule increasingly isolated

Ace in a hole

Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 07 May 2021

All eyes will be on Luthuli House this weekend when ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to consolidate his control of the party while his suspended nemesis, Ace Magashule, ponders his next move.

The so-called radical economic transformation (RET) faction, led by Magashule, is bound to wage  a formidable pushback campaign at the   ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in an attempt to reverse the embattled secretary-general’s suspension earlier this week...

