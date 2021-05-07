Ramaphosa poised to strengthen position, while Magashule increasingly isolated
Ace in a hole
All eyes will be on Luthuli House this weekend when ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to consolidate his control of the party while his suspended nemesis, Ace Magashule, ponders his next move.
The so-called radical economic transformation (RET) faction, led by Magashule, is bound to wage a formidable pushback campaign at the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in an attempt to reverse the embattled secretary-general’s suspension earlier this week...
