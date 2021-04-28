Ramaphosa to blame for SAA collapse, says Malema

Firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema used the party’s Freedom Day rally to attack President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of being responsible for state-owned entities’ woes.

He accused Ramaphosa, whom he called “Mr Nose”, of trying to privatise SOEs like Eskom and SAA, which he said was tantamount to giving them to a “white man”.

“They want to sell Eskom to a white man. Ramaphosa and Jamnandas [Pravin Gordhan] have collapsed SAA.”

He was speaking at the Saulsville Arena in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, where Malema also said senior citizens were to blame for the ANC staying in power for 27 years.

It was time to vote the ruling party out, he said.

“This loyalty to [former president] Nelson Mandela is costing them.

“Nothing has changed since 1994 — the only thing that has changed is colour.

“We are not saying apartheid was better.