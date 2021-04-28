No protection 27 years into democracy, activists say

‘Freedom is not for the gays’

Freedom Day will mean nothing to members of SA’s LGBTQI+ community as long as queer people continue to be killed and persecuted.



That was the unequivocal message from lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) activists as a march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria was held on Tuesday to honour slain Nelson Mandela Bay resident Andile “Lulu’ Ntuthela, murdered in March allegedly because of his sexual orientation. ..

