Kariega renal care centre closed amid ongoing legal battle
Kidney failure patients in Kariega will have to travel to Gqeberha after the Uitenhage Renal Care Centre had to temporarily close its doors.
The centre’s management said it had no choice but to close shop after threats of violent protests...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.