Case of Lorraine father accused of producing child pornography postponed for 33rd time
A 46-year-old Gqeberha man, charged with the production, possession and distribution of child pornography, appeared briefly in the city’s regional court on Tuesday.
The Lorraine resident, who is not being named to protect the identity of his twin daughters who he allegedly took explicit photos of and distributed online, pleaded not guilty to the charges in January...
