WATCH | Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess
Musician Kabza de Small continues to make waves overseas, with musician Usher jamming to the song in a Versace ad.
It was only a few months ago that Sean “Diddy” Combs was getting down to Kabza's hit music. And now Usher has jumped on the amapiano wave, raising the flag high for SA.
In the ad, Usher is seen jamming along to Kabza's hit track Sponono featuring African musical giants Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest and Madumane.
Kabza's collaborator DJ Maphorisa reacted to the ad, saying he had predicted that amapiano would blow up, and claiming now was SA's time to shine.
“I saw amapiano going big in dreams, I felt it. Sauta, it's our time ereng voice ya Madumane ko ig ya Usher mara he,” tweeted DJ Maphorisa.
I saw amapiano going big in dreams😩— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) March 29, 2021
I felt it, Sauta its out time
ereng voice ya madumane ko ig ya Usher mara he pic.twitter.com/9kcMhK4vj7
Soon the streets were filled with praise for Kabza and the amapiano movement.
Here are some of the reactions:
.@Usher vibing to sponono on his Instagram. Mapiano to the world!!! pic.twitter.com/uj9NNNgRLV— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 29, 2021
I know Burna & Wizkid had bigger ish poppin, but as a fan of African music & meaningful African collaborations.. them not acknowledging Sponono wasn't cool, such a slept on record which could've been massive across continent.— UNITY.LOVE (@BridgeBossTLee) March 29, 2021
But hey, what do I know 🤷🏿♂️
S/O Kabza, Phori & Nyovest
The content I signed up for: South African musicians taking over the world and featuring on Reels, IG stories and TikTok videos of their fellow international entertainers and artists.— Manaileng (@_manaileng) March 28, 2021
And then enter @Usher for @LOfficielItalia in @Versace dancing to Sponono by @KabzaDeSmall_ @casspernyovest feat @wizkidayo & Grammy wonder boy @burnaboy. pic.twitter.com/ZCty5S1hsD— Ofentse Mogotsi (@Fentselite_) March 29, 2021
Just recently, Diddy took to social media with a clip of himself dancing to Focalistic's Ke Star.
“Dankie Modimo! Diddy playing Ke Star on his IG stories! Ase trap tse ke pina tsa ko kasi (trap music is kasi music),” wrote Focalistic.
