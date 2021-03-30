Leisure

WATCH | Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 30 March 2021
The amapiano star is making waves overseas!
Image: Instagram/Kabza de Small

Musician Kabza de Small continues to make waves overseas, with musician Usher jamming to the song in a Versace ad.

It was only a few months ago that Sean “Diddy” Combs was getting down to Kabza's hit music. And now Usher has jumped on the amapiano wave, raising the flag high for SA.

In the ad, Usher is seen jamming along to Kabza's hit track Sponono featuring African musical giants Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest and Madumane.

Kabza's collaborator DJ Maphorisa reacted to the ad, saying he had predicted that amapiano would blow up, and claiming now was SA's time to shine.

I saw amapiano going big in dreams, I felt it. Sauta, it's our time ereng voice ya Madumane ko ig ya Usher mara he,” tweeted DJ Maphorisa.

Soon the streets were filled with praise for Kabza and the amapiano movement.

Here are some of the reactions:

Just recently, Diddy took to social media with a clip of himself dancing to Focalistic's Ke Star.

“Dankie Modimo! Diddy playing Ke Star on his IG stories! Ase trap tse ke pina tsa ko kasi (trap music is kasi music),” wrote Focalistic.

