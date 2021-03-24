Murder of twin brother was ‘prolonged and brutal’
Retired prosecutor testifies in aggravation of sentence of Rocklands killer
It was a prolonged, ruthless and barbaric murder which will stay in the minds of his family for the rest of their lives — something they will have to relive on a daily basis.
These were just some of the sentiments expressed by a retired Gqeberha chief prosecutor and twin brother of Jean Lombard, whose bludgeoned and bound body was found days after he was murdered on his smallholding near Rocklands...
