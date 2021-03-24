'Remorseless' tavern shooter jailed for 20 years
Described as an habitual criminal, a man convicted earlier in March on seven counts, including murder and three of attempted murder, will spend the next 20 years behind bars after a high court judge described his actions as selfish and senseless.
Melumzi Morrison had opened fire on patrons at a tavern in Walmer township on November 17 2018...
