'Remorseless' tavern shooter jailed for 20 years

PREMIUM

Described as an habitual criminal, a man convicted earlier in March on seven counts, including murder and three of attempted murder, will spend the next 20 years behind bars after a high court judge described his actions as selfish and senseless.



Melumzi Morrison had opened fire on patrons at a tavern in Walmer township on November 17 2018...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.