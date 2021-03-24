Jumping red light proves costly for suspect

Failing to stop at a red light has landed a Gqeberha man in hot water.

Upon searching the motorist’s vehicle, police found an illegal firearm, drugs and suspected stolen goods.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said officers were patrolling Mill Park at about 3.45pm on Monday when they noticed a black Volkswagen Golf failing to stop at a red traffic light.

“The officers followed the vehicle and stopped it.

“Upon searching the suspect they found a 9mm pistol, with the serial number filed off, as well as ammunition.

“He also had a packet of tik in his possession.

“Various high-end [pairs of] spectacles were also found in the boot of the car.

“The suspect was unable to give a clear explanation of how he came into possession of the spectacles,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The suspect, 39, was arrested and is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court in connection with charges of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of drugs and suspected stolen property.

Janse van Rensburg said the firearm would be sent for ballistic analysis.

