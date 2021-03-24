Graaff-Reinet police need help to track missing men
The police in Graaff-Reinet have called on the public for help in tracing two missing people.
Albert “Ouboet” Didi, 78, was last seen in Jongani Street in the Karoo town in 2003.
Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said the tall, thin man, with green eyes and a light complexion, was reported missing by his family, and all efforts to locate him over the years had proven fruitless.
The family recently received information that his Sassa card had been used in Zwide, Gqeberha, sparking fresh calls for help in locating his whereabouts.
In a separate case, police are also looking for 62-year-old Abedman Daniel Mhlaba, who was last seen in Umasizakhe, Graaff-Reinet, in February 2021.
Rawlinson said Mhlaba was last seen wearing grey pants, a grey T-shirt, blue vest and a grey and white jersey.
He has a light complexion and is slightly built.
Anyone with information about either of these missing people can contact the Graaff-Reinet detectives on 049-807-6600, or their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
