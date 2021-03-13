Eastern Cape aims to vaccinate 4.5m people in second phase of rollout

PREMIUM

The newly appointed health MEC for the Eastern Cape, Nomakhosazana Meth, says the provincial government will vaccinate 4.5-million people during the second phase of the rollout of Covid-19 jabs.



Meth was addressing the media on Friday during a monitoring visit at Frere Hospital, accompanied by the deputy minister in the presidency, Thembi Siweya...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.