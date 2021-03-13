Temperatures soar across Eastern Cape

Temperatures peaked beyond 40° in parts of the province on Saturday.

South African National weather spokesperson Garth Sampson cautioned residents to stay hydrated, even as temperatures subsided in the late afternoon, with Nelson Mandela Bay having recorded temperatures in the high 30° region for most of the day.

Sampson said East London peaked at 43.9°, the hottest it has been since 1955.

Sampson said compared to East London, the metro was not that hot.

Meanwhile, the heat saw Bay residents flock to the beaches with some vehicles recording temperatures as high as 52° in Despatch and 43° in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage).

Sampson said, however, this was not a true reflection of the weather but a result of vehicles being in the sun for extended periods of time.

HeraldLIVE