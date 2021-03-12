Abuse victim publishes 'survival guide' to help others heal

Writer casts light on taboos that many prefer to keep hidden

PREMIUM

“My name is Thaakirah Mohamed. I want you to look at my eyes in this picture. Look at the pain they carry. I was sexually molested for years, sexually and physically abused and raped.



“This by ‘leaders’ of faith!”..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.