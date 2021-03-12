Innovative recycling project aims to put food on tables

An innovative recycling project that provides participants with a passive income while improving their immediate surroundings was launched in Gqeberha this week.



The aptly named Packa-Ching project, launched at the OR Tambo Community Centre in Zwide on Thursday, will see a mobile truck and trailer going to communities to collect recyclable materials in exchange for e-vouchers...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.