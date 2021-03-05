When and how bad Covid-19 third wave will be depends on how people behave, says Zweli Mkhize

Society’s behaviour will determine when the country will experience the third Covid-19 wave.

Speaking on Thursday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said there was no clear model predicting exactly when SA might see a third wave of Covid-19 infections, but the “suspicion” was that this could be in late April or early May.

“We need to understand that while we may not be able to predict accurately when the next surge is coming, it may well come when we have huge movement of people coming during the public meetings, or during the Easter weekend or during the Easter holidays when people are moving up and down. That might have an impact as well. We will be observing to see what is happening at that time,” he said.

Mkhize was speaking at a webinar hosted by the National Press Club and the GCIS.

He said the next wave could be delayed if people continued to keep up social distancing and using of masks.