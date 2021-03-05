Millions of Covid-19 shots heading to SA between now and June, Mkhize says

SA can expect to receive about 1.1 million Covid-19 vaccines before the end of March, and anywhere between 8 million and 10 million more between April and the end of June.

This is according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who was speaking on Thursday night.

The vaccines are made up of 500,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines that were expected to get to SA “between now and the end of March”, as well as 600,000 Pfizer vaccines which will “arrive here before the end of March”.

On top of this, shipments of “just about 3 million” of the J&J vaccine still start from April to June, and “between 5 and 7 million” of the Pfizer vaccine “should arrive” in the same period.

This means, according to the figures Mkhize provided at a webinar hosted by the National Press Club and the GCIS on Thursday, SA will receive anywhere between 9.1 million and 11 million vaccines from these two sources by the end of mid-2021.

And, the minister said, more would be coming soon after that.

About 4.1 million doses of the J&J vaccine will come in the “remainder of the two quarters” of the year, and there are also “additional amounts” under discussion that haven’t yet been confirmed. More vaccines will come from Pfizer, which will make 20 million shots available, according to Mkhize.

But, when it came to Pfizer, Mkhize said the government was still “waiting to confirm the details of the order”, and for the signing of the first and second agreements to be done.

Mkhize was asked about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which was the first to arrive in SA and was meant to be distributed to health care workers. However, on the eve of the distribution, it was found that the vaccine did not protect against mild and moderate forms of the current Covid-19 variant dominant in the country, leading to it not being used.