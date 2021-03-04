Eastern Cape doctor passionate about family planning for rural women

With an inherent determination to help those less fortunate, an Eastern Cape doctor has opted to apply his set of skills to empower women in the far-flung regions of the province.



Dr Dylan Gibson, who is in his final year of the family medicine postgraduate programme at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha, decided to focus his research on giving women in the rural Eastern Cape better education and access to effective family planning...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.