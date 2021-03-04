Nhlanhla Majozi takes a walk on wild side
Monkeys, birds and kayaking some of Garden Route attractions highlighted in musician’s media campaign
Monkeyland, Birds of Eden and other iconic spots in Plettenberg Bay provided the perfect backdrop for SA musician Nhlanhla Majozi and social media content creators while filming a winter campaign for an international brand.
Majozi experienced the town’s majestic coastline with photographer and videographer Dean Cothill and social media content creators Daniela Ing and Shawn Ogulu over four days last week...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.